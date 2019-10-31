Sports Burst - The Capitals Of Sport

by Tim Stannard

Nationals clinch World Series after historic victory over Astros

Not bad for an alleged swamp.

Washington DC, a city not normally known for its sporting prowess is starting to rack up the titles. The Washington Capitals are current holders of the Stanley Cup and now the city has added the World Series to the collective cabinet with the Nationals defeating the Houston Astros in Texas 6-2 on Wednesday night to clinch the series 4-3.

It is the first World Series win for the franchise and the first time that the visiting team has won all seven games.

A big-three treble is unlikely to occur as the city's NFL franchise is not exactly pulling up weeds with a 1-7 campaign so far. That's in stark contrast to the 49ers who are 7-0 and in Thursday Night Football action at the Cardinals.

Thursday Night thriller coming 🔜 pic.twitter.com/YSAXZQ0pBB — San Francisco 49ers (@49ers) October 31, 2019

That expected win might give some succour to some residents of San Francisco as they stare morbidly through their Google glasses, scootering to work on Thursday morning.

Stephen Curry broke his hand in the third quarter in a 121-110 home defeat to the Phoenix Suns after taking quite the tumble. The length of time on the sidelines for Curry is currently unknown but it cannot be good for an already maudlin team that is 1-3 for the campaign so far.

Toronto FC sets up a third MLS Cup final date with Seattle Sounders after Atlanta United upset

A couple of relative MLS old-timers will be playing the league's post-season finale after Toronto FC defeated Atlanta United on Wednesday night in the Eastern Conference final.

The Canadians will be joining the almost Canadians of the Seattle Sounders in the final on the 10th November. The 2-1 win for Toronto against the reigning MLS Cup champions in the Mercedes-Benz Stadium completed a topsy-turvy playoff series of turmoil.

Both Seattle and Toronto will be playing their third playoff final in four years, and it will be the third time that these two teams have faced off against each other in the final in four years with Toronto FC having won both. Should Toronto prevail, then the current MLB, NBA, MLS and NHL champions will have all come from just two cities.

Granada make move to back to the top of LaLiga

Speaking of epicenters of sport, Granada might well be joining the list of Barcelona and Madrid in Spain. Well, that's a bit of a stretch perhaps but it is still a tremendous story that Granada could go back to the top of LaLiga on Thursday with a win, to take the place temporarily occupied by Barca.

Granada are away at Getafe in a game that is live, live, live on beIN SPORTS from 4:15PM ET.

¡Buenos días!



Esta noche visitamos el Coliseum Alfonso Pérez. En breve sale el equipo en vuelo hacia Madrid y conocemos la convocatoria. #GetafeGranada #EternaLucha pic.twitter.com/85KHLw7ljY — Granada C.F. ❤️⚪️ (@GranadaCdeF) October 31, 2019

"We have had to sweat blood for every point," snarled an overly dramatic Roberto Soldado on the rise and rise of the newly promoted club who already have 50 percent of the points needed to stay up this season, the first objective of the Andalusian outfit.

That match is preceded by Eibar hosting a sprightly Villarreal at 2PM ET.

