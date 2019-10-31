Español
Toronto FC Advance To MLS Cup Final

Nick DeLeon's 78' goal sends Toronto FC past Atlanta United into the MLS Cup final against the Seattle Sounders

Nick DeLeon's stunning late goal led Toronto past defending champions Atlanta United 2-1 and through to the MLS Cup final.

With 12 minutes remaining in Atlanta on Wednesday, DeLeon produced a thunderous long-range effort that beat Brad Guzan and secured Toronto's spot in the November 10 final.

Toronto will travel to Seattle Sounders in a rematch of the 2017 decider, which the Canadian side won 2-0.

After Los Angeles FC's shock defeat to Seattle on Tuesday, there was another upset as Frank de Boer's Atlanta were dethroned on home soil.

Julian Gressel gave Atlanta a fourth-minute lead after a selfless pass from team-mate Gonzalo Martinez at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

However, their lead only lasted 10 minutes as Toronto's Nicolas Benezet found the far corner of the net with a curling effort.

Toronto had the final say away from home after DeLeon somehow created enough space to find the top corner in the 78th minute.

