Curry Breaks Hand In Warriors Loss To Suns

Stephen Curry has suffered a broken left hand in a huge blow for the Golden State Warriors.

Curry was forced to leave the Warriors' NBA clash with the Phoenix Suns after falling on his wrist on Wednesday.

Stephen Curry has a broken left hand. — Warriors PR (@WarriorsPR) October 31, 2019

Warriors star and two-time MVP Curry had his wrist caught up under Suns big man Aron Baynes after a bad fall attempting a layup in the third quarter midweek.

Curry – who had nine points, six assists and five rebounds when he left the game – went straight to the locker room with a dejected look on his face, with the Warriors later confirming the broken hand.

Steph Curry broke his left hand during the 3rd quarter of the Warriors' loss to the Suns.



"Aron Baynes came up after the game and just wanted to know how Steph was doing. You could tell he felt really bad. It's just a random basketball play, so stuff happens." - Steve Kerr pic.twitter.com/lHpVff6gvI — Ballislife.com (@Ballislife) October 31, 2019

It is another huge blow for Steve Kerr's Warriors, who are without injured All-Star Klay Thompson following Kevin Durant's move to the Brooklyn Nets.