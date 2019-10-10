Sports Burst – Mourinho to Make His Move

By Tim Stannard

Lyon president claims that Mourinho turned down role in Ligue 1 as Special One’s next move was already decided

Sports Burst suspects that Jose Mourinho has been using his various dismissal payoffs from Manchester United, Chelsea and Real Madrid to fund months of circling the globe in a luxurious private jet, only landing to make in-studio appearances on TV shows, cause a little carnage and then return to the skies.

But that plane might be put into metaphorical mothballs if the club president of Ligue 1 side, Lyon, is on the right track with a hunch. Jean-Michel Aulas has revealed that a text message session with Mourinho, while his plane was somewhere over the North Pacific Ocean, was unsuccessful in luring the Portuguese coach into taking over the vacant managerial spot at Lyon. “He didn’t respond to our request for a meeting because he has already chosen another team,” revealed Aulas.

What that team may be is now the burning question. Coach Zizou seems fairly safe at Real Madrid for the moment – but all that could change after the upcoming El Clasico in the Camp Nou, the career graveyard of many a Madrid manager in the past. There seems to be nothing going on in Italy aside from the Sampdoria job. And although Mourinho said that he is learning German, neither Bayern Munich or Borussia Dortmund seem likely to change tack and employ the Special One.

So, this leaves the likeliest prospect being another return to England. Mourinho’s former clubs, Chelsea and Manchester United can be ruled out leaving just two teams with some stature potentially tempted by Mourinho. Tottenham Hotspur and Everton. The former is a little out-there as a guess as Mourinho is not always the best option to unite what seems to be a divided locker room. That leaves Everton, currently in the Premier League relegation zone after four consecutive defeats.

The club usually has money to spend and will actually enjoy the prospect of people actually noticing their existence with a high-profile manager. So, you heard it first on Sports Burst – Mourinho to take over Everton by the weekend.

Bale speaks of fire and fury while playing for Real Madrid

The Spanish press have largely given up on exciting stories during the international break and are rehashing the rumor of Christian Erikson joining Real Madrid in the winter window.

Due to the Dane being out of contract in June, the cost would be a fairly affordable $35 million to boost a Madrid midfield that is continuously being hit by injuries. However, Erikson is reportedly happier to be miserable at Spurs and wait until a lucrative bidding war for his services starts next summer.

Speaking of injured midfielders – or less injured that normal – and Gareth Bale has been speaking about his latest Madrid experiences while on international duty with Wales, who face Slovakia in a 2020 European Championships qualifier on Thursday. Bale admitted that he has been playing with a bit of “anger” in his veins this season, an emotion that has translated into decent performances.

Wales coach Ryan Giggs has noticed that the footballer is a little more upbeat these days and that “things have improved at Real Madrid” for the player.

Simone Biles set to move closer to gymnastics immortality

Thursday could see Simone Biles winning a 22nd World Gymnastics Championships medal if the gymnast prevails in the All-Around competition. Which she will.

Biles is just three-short of becoming the all-time medals leader for both women and men, an honor currently held by Vitaly Scherbo since the 1990s.

In the baseball world, the Washington Nationals entered the MLB playoff series against the LA Dodgers as wildcard entrants and came out as winners after a 7-3 victory on Wednesday night gave the side a 3-2 series win.

The Dodgers are now without a World Series win since 1988.

The Nationals will begin a run against the St. Louis Cardinals on Friday for a place in the World Series final while Tampa Bay and Houston face off tonight with the chance to play the NY Yankees in the ALDS final.

The New York Giants seem to be beaten even before the Thursday Night Football! clash with the New England Patriots has even begun. A run of injuries, withdrawals, bleak weather and the 5-0 Patriots on home turf suggests a tough night is afoot.

The Patriots only minor issue is Antonio Brown back with the social media and suggesting that the franchise "still gotta pay me."