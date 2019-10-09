Español
Keep beIN
Ligue 1

Report: Jose Mourinho Turns Down Lyon Manager Position

According to a report in France, Jose Mourinho was offered the vacant Lyon manager position but has turned it down.

REUTERS

Jose Mourinho turned down an offer to take over as manager of Lyon, RMC reports.

 

Lyon fired Sylvinho on Monday amid a dismal start to the Ligue 1 season. Lyon currently sit 14th in the table with nine points from nine league matches.

According to the report, Lyon president Jean-Michel Aulas contacted Mourinho and offered him the position, but Mourinho turned it down, hoping to be able to return to a club in England.

Laurent Blanc and Arsene Wenger are reportly being considered for the job, with the RMC report calling Blanc the favorite.

Ligue 1 jean michel aulas Arsene Wenger Jose Mourinho Lyon Laurent Blanc
Previous 'Amazing' Hector Herrera Still Must Earn His Place
Read
'Amazing' Hector Herrera Still Must Earn His Place At Atletico Madrid, Says Saul
Next

Latest Stories