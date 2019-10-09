Jose Mourinho turned down an offer to take over as manager of Lyon, RMC reports.

🚨 INFO RMC Sport

Mourinho a refusé l'OL. D'autres candidats, comme le favori Laurent Blanc, vont être rencontrés dans les prochaines heures. — RMC Sport (@RMCsport) October 9, 2019

José Mourinho turned down the chance to become Lyon's new manager yesterday; explained to President Aulas that he wants to ideally take up a job in England (RMC) https://t.co/TFWtH38g8R — Get French Football News (@GFFN) October 9, 2019

Lyon fired Sylvinho on Monday amid a dismal start to the Ligue 1 season. Lyon currently sit 14th in the table with nine points from nine league matches.

According to the report, Lyon president Jean-Michel Aulas contacted Mourinho and offered him the position, but Mourinho turned it down, hoping to be able to return to a club in England.

Laurent Blanc and Arsene Wenger are reportly being considered for the job, with the RMC report calling Blanc the favorite.