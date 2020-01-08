By Tim Stannard

CIES Football Observatory values Mbappe at nearly $300 million ahead of Salah, Sancho and Mane

Wednesday is very much a good news, bad news day for Real Madrid and Barcelona.

The bad news on this occasion is for Real Madrid and the good news is for Barca.

Some eggheads at the Switzerland based CIES Football Observatory have published a report that has Kylian Mbappe valued as the most expensive soccer player on the planet in terms of transfer value.

Should Real Madrid decide to make a move in next summer's transfer market for Mbappe, then the estimated value of the fantastic Frenchman is $296 million.

That's nearly a $100 million more than the amount PSG paid Monaco for the 21-year-old and about $180 million more than Madrid have ever forked out for a player before.

.@CIES_Football opens a new decade with ist exclusive list of the most expensive big-5 league players from a transfer value perspective: @KMbappe (€2⃣6⃣5⃣M) at the top ahead of @sterling7, @MoSalah, @Sanchooo10 & #SadioMane 👏Full study ➡️ https://t.co/vLdFjYzjk6 pic.twitter.com/4dZOT5IMa7 — CIES Football Obs (@CIES_Football) January 7, 2020

The news is better for Barcelona though, if the Camp Nou club is still feeling dogged in its pursuit of Neymar. The same list puts the transfer value of the Brazilian at a more affordable $111 million. However, Lionel Messi still remains the most valuable player in the Barcelona squad at $139 million, despite being 32.

Raheem Sterling, Mohamed Salah, Jadon Sancho and CAF African Player of the Year Sadio Mane make up the rest of the top five list.

By happy coincidence, both Neymar and Kylian Mbappe are in action for PSG live, live, live on beIN SPORTS today in a French League Cup quarterfinal clash against Saint Etienne at 3PM ET, preceded by Lyon hosting Brest.

Ashley Young joins Manchester United to Inter exodus

TRANSFER TRAIN TIME!

Serie A may continue to be a home to place redundant Manchester United players out to pasture.

The summer transfer window saw Romelu Lukaku, Alexis Sanchez and Chris Smalling heading to Italy, admittedly with tremendous success for the first in that list.

That merry band could be joined in a matter of hours by Ashley Young, United's sprightly fullback at 34 with a one-and-a-half-year deal on the table from Inter. Chelsea fullback, Marcos Alonso, is another option for Antonio Conte.

Inter and Man Utd are now in advanced talks for Ashley Young. Back in business after Romelu Lukaku and Alexis Sanchez... 🛑 #MUFC #Inter #ManUnited — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) January 7, 2020

Then again the Premier League might also be a place for redundant AC Milan strikers to be put out to pasture with Aston Villa reportedly bidding for the San Siro side's Polish forward, Krszystof Piatek. Make that goalkeepers as well, with Pepe Reina potentially moving from Milan to Villa as well in a double deal.

Over in LaLiga and Espanyol are about to splash some serious cash by bringing in striker Raul de Tomas - formerly of Rayo Vallecano and Real Madrid but now at Benfica - for $22 million. Espanyol are currently bottom of the LaLiga standings.

The Sports Burst live show will be all over the latest transfers and everything else. Head to our beIN SPORTS USA Facebook page or the beIN XTRA channel at 12PM ET.

Tennis finds new angry man after son-on-father racquet violence

Tennis may have found an angrier player than Australia's Nick Kyrgios. And that's by no means easy.

While the Australian walking temper tantrum has seen some racquet-related carnage in his time, on Wednesday Stefanos Tsitsipas managed to injure his father by hitting him in the arm while angrily swiping his racquet during a mid-match meltdown.

🎾 #TennisExtra

💥 Pas loin de blesser son père en brisant sa raquette, Stefanos Tsitsipas se fait réprimander par sa mère ! pic.twitter.com/Oi8h1hM0Qz — beIN SPORTS (@beinsports_FR) January 8, 2020

The action took place at the ATP Cup in Brisbane, Australia in a moment of frustration for Tsitsipas who was eventually defeated in the game by...Nick Kyrgios (of course) who managed not to injure anyone in the game.

"Maybe I'll be grounded," joked the player whose father suffered a bruised arm and retreated to the stands from his original position on the team bench. That was probably a wise move after Tsitsipas was later docked a point after smashing a ball towards the same bench.

Meanwhile, Tsitsipas along with Serena Williams, Rafa Nadal and Roger Federer will be taking part in an exhibition game before the start of the Australian Open to raise fund for those impacted by the bushfires currently blighting the country.