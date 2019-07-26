Sports Burst – Madrid Derby: Made In The USA

by Gabriel Pessoa

The two most valuable summer transfers in Madrid face off for the firs time

Friday night lights will shine upon the two biggest names in Madrid on Friday evening: Gareth Bale and Zinedine Zidane.

Also, Eden Hazard and Joao Felix are set to face off for the first time with.

After all of the back and forth this week provided by way of Real Madrid’s ‘Bale out,’ there has not been much development. The Welshman is not in China, nor is he on his way to an EPL club.

Bale continues to train with ‘Los Blancos,’ much to Zidane’s dismay. The last time the Madrid manager had anything to say about the matter, Zizou said, “Nothing has changed.”

Perhaps some developments will unfold after tonight’s match against Atletico Madrid. Fans in the greater New Jersey area will flock to MetLife for the first-ever clash between Eden Hazard and Joao Felix for their new clubs.

Real Madrid will be taking the field without new left back Ferland Mendy. The Frenchman has been ruled out for three to four weeks due to a calk injury. Mendy is just the most recent player to join Zidane’s growing injured list. Marco Asensio is expected to miss nine months after rupturing his ACL during Real Madrid’s match against Arsenal.

No Neymar for FC Barcelona

Reports from Barcelona suggest that Paris Saint-Germain President Nasser Al-Khelaifi told FC Barcelona’s Josep Bartomeu that he no longer has any intention of selling Neymar.

So, for those keeping score at home, this is the second transfer saga of the summer that seems to be amounting to nothing at all.

PSG can be seen in action against Inter Milan Saturday morning at 7:20am ET live and exclusively on beIN SPORTS.

Do not expect to see Neymar, however. The Brazilian is not included in PSG’s roster, as he is reportedly not fully fit yet.

First Leg of Copa Libertadores RD of 16 wraps up

Gremio hosted Paraguayan side Libertad in Porto Alegre, Brazil on Thursday night for the final match of the Copa Libertadores’ first leg in the Roung of 16.

The match followed suit with just about every other round of 16 match; it was a thriller.

Gremio, down a man, found a way to overcome the odds and won the match 2-0.

The second leg takes place next week and the action kicks off live and exclusively with Cruziero hosting defending Champions River Plate in Brazil on Tuesday at 6:15pm ET on beIN SPORTS.