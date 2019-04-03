Sports Burst - Living La Liga Loca

by Tim Stannard

High motivation takes on early vacation vibe as Valencia looks for top four push against Real Madrid in Wednesday match-up

Sports Burst is starting Wednesday with a cast iron promise. A 100% dead cert.

Wednesday's headline La Liga game which pits Valencia against Real Madrid will be equal to or even better that Barcelona's truly madcap 4-4 draw with Villarreal.

Reason one: Madrid could not defend even before the return of Coach Zizou. So, a pre-season vibe from the visitors to Mestalla is a promise of an avalanche of goals from a Valencia team that has admittedly struggled to find the back of the net this season, but has a huge incentive to turn on the faucet of fantasy football with the team now just four points from fourth spot.

Reason two: There is no reason two.

Just tune in to beIN SPORTS at 3:30PM ET / 12:30PM PT and embrace a sporting sensation.

The fun does not end with La Liga on Wednesday (check listings for all the games). Heck no, as the Copa Libertadores continues with the very real chance of the holders, River Plate, failing to get out of the group stages.

So far, the Argentinean outfit has just two points from two games and is facing a visit to take on group leaders, Internacional, on Wednesday evening.

That game is live on beIN SPORTS at 6:05PM ET / 3:05PM PT along with six others across the network.

The Sports Burst live show with Gabrielle Amado and Kevin Egan will look ahead to huge day of soccer across the world. Just head to our beIN SPORTS USA Facebook page at 12PM ET / 9AM PT.

City with chance to top table as Spurs return home

Wednesday is more than likely to see the Premier League leadership change once again, barring something quite remarkable happening to Manchester City at home to the very crisis-ridden Cardiff City.

Pep's posse is playing its catch-up game against Liverpool and a victory will move City into a one-point lead at the top of the table.

Tottenham might have the antidote to a truly spectacular wobble that sees Spurs with a recent record of one point taken from the past 15 available.

That cure is a first official home game at the remodeled White Hart Lane which now - at 62,000 - has almost double the capacity of the previous version. "You must think like a big club," was the demand from Mauricio Pochettino, whose team is in danger of losing a top four-finish that had been in the bag.

The day's other EPL game sees Chelsea fans having the opportunity of booing Mauricio Sarri in a Stamford Bridge clash against Brighton. "It's not helpful to my players," noted the Italian boss.

PSG's final move as Icardi makes Inter return

Wednesday really is the new Saturday.

PSG is in action for starters! But not Neymar who was out of the training fields today for the first time since his foot injury.

Everyone else - except Adrien Rabiot - is playing Nantes in a Coupe de France semifinal. A win puts PSG into a final with Rennes, which pulled off quite the shock against Lyon on Tuesday.

Serie A keeps on keeping on as well despite a bleak day on Tuesday that saw Juve striker, Moise Kean, racially abused by Cagliari fans. "He is an asset to Italian football," was the defense from teammate Giorgio Chiellini. “50-50 his fault,” was the helpful social media response from Leonardo Bonucci which is going to get some blow-back and then some.

In better news - at least for Mauro Icardi - and that ever so troublesome knee seems to have improved enough to allow him to return to play for Inter again. That match is likely to be today's clash against Genoa.

Our Facebook live show, Post to Post, is set to run through the day's hottest topics - live on the beIN SPORTS USA Facebook page at 5:30PM ET / 2:30PM PT.