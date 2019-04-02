Four Players Return To Real Madrid Squad

Real Madrid have been boosted by the return of several key players for Wednesday's clash with Valencia, although goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois remains out.

Raphael Varane, Luka Modric, Toni Kroos and Marco Asensio were all left out of the Madrid squad for Sunday's home match against Huesca, in which Karim Benzema struck late for a 3-2 win.

But all four players have been named in Zinedine Zidane's group for the trip to Valencia.

Injured star Courtois is not included in the travelling part, though, so Zidane will again have a decision to make, with son Luca having started ahead of Keylor Navas at the weekend.

Navas was selected for the game against Celta Vigo on March 16 but was left out against Huesca after a late return from international duty with Costa Rica.

Zidane promised on Tuesday he will provide clarity on the goalkeeping situation for next season.