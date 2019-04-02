Español
Keep beIN
LaLiga

Four Players Return To Real Madrid Squad

Raphael Varane, Luka Modric, Toni Kroos and Marco Asensio return to Real Madrid squad to face Valencia

Getty Images

 

Real Madrid have been boosted by the return of several key players for Wednesday's clash with Valencia, although goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois remains out.

Raphael Varane, Luka Modric, Toni Kroos and Marco Asensio were all left out of the Madrid squad for Sunday's home match against Huesca, in which Karim Benzema struck late for a 3-2 win.

 

But all four players have been named in Zinedine Zidane's group for the trip to Valencia.

ZIDANE VAGUE ON BALE'S REAL MADRID FUTURE

Injured star Courtois is not included in the travelling part, though, so Zidane will again have a decision to make, with son Luca having started ahead of Keylor Navas at the weekend.

ZIDANE PROMISES END TO NAVAS VS. COURTOIS DEBATE

Navas was selected for the game against Celta Vigo on March 16 but was left out against Huesca after a late return from international duty with Costa Rica.

Zidane promised on Tuesday he will provide clarity on the goalkeeping situation for next season.

Soccer Real Madrid Valencia Zinedine Zidane La Liga Thibaut Courtois Luka Modric Raphael Varane Toni Kroos Marco Asensio
Previous Pochettino Hopes New Stadium Can Boost Tottenham's
Read
Pochettino Hopes New Stadium Can Boost Tottenham's Top-Four Bid
Next Tuchel: Pele Comparisons Harmful For Mbappe
Read
Tuchel: Pele Comparisons Harmful For Mbappe

Latest Stories