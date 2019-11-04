Sports Burst - Jose Mourinho To Wear 'Leader'- Hosen?

By Tim Stannard/beIN SPORTS

Bayern Munich begin measuring up managers for most important pair of Lederhosen in the world

When the actual victim on the business end of a firing suggests that the right decision has been made, it is an indication into how much that removal was needed.

Having been bounced out of the head coach role by Bayern Munich on Sunday after losing 5-1 to Eintracht Frankfurt to leave the Bavarians with just five wins from ten in the Bundesliga, Niko Kovac admitted that "it is the right decision for the club at the moment."

That comment did appear on the official Bayern Munich website, so there might have been an element of "we'll handle all that media stuff for you, Niko," from the club as the German-Croatian lovingly placed his pot plants into a box.

That comment did appear on the official Bayern Munich website, so there might have been an element of "we'll handle all that media stuff for you, Niko," from the club as the German-Croatian lovingly placed his pot plants into a box.

"My brother Robert and I would like to thank FC Bayern for these past 18 months. During that time our team won the Bundesliga, the DFB Cup and the Supercup. It was a good time. I with the club and the team all the very best.”



🗣️ Niko Kovač pic.twitter.com/sIaOZgLIY4 — FC Bayern English (@FCBayernEN) November 3, 2019

And so one of the most coveted jobs in world football becomes vacant. Which means that Jose Mourinho is ordering the private jet he has been living in since the start of the season to head to Munich.

That jet was reportedly parked in London to discuss the Arsenal role, but it is now whizzing off to Germany. Mourinho is the bookmakers' favorite to take on the role. And yes, he will have to wear Lederhosen at some point should he become the Bayern boss. Indeed, the Special One even revealed that he had been learning German in preparation for this moment.

However, should a notoriously testy locker room not want to be shattered into a million pieces by Mourinho, then former Juventus boss, Massimiliano Allegri, is in prime position to take over at the Allianz Arena.

The Sports Burst live show will be looking over the runners and riders for the Bayern Munich hot seat. Just head to our beIN SPORTS USA Facebook page at 12PM ET.

Ronald Koeman confirms back door to Barca

Well, it looks like Barcelona have already got their next manager lined up. Dream Teamer and current Netherlands national team manager, Ronald Koeman has revealed that managing at the Camp Nou is on his professional bucket list.

Talking to Dutch TV on Sunday, Koeman revealed that he has a clause in his contract that would free him up after the 2020 European Championships. "Only to Barcelona," said Koeman who played for Barcelona between 1989 and 1995 winning four LaLiga titles and the European Cup.

Koeman will seem quite appealing to cules in wake of Barcelona's rather lame capitulation to Levante on Saturday in a wild weekend in LaLiga where no-one seemed to want to win.

Barca are back in business on Tuesday in the Champions League in a home clash against Slavia Prague. A win should be enough to secure qualification to the knockout stages, but it won't do much to remove a sense of ennui from both Barcelona players and fans over the Ernesto Valverde era.

Magisterial: The Ray Hudson Show will be looking back at all things La Liga at 7:30PM ET on beIN SPORTS.

Hamilton closes in on history as Ashleigh Barty gets rich

The Formula 1 organization was lucky enough to be allowed to race on American soil at all. Car racing with corners? And bends going in different directions? Downright Un-American.

Nevertheless, the Powers That Be allowed this travesty in Austin, Texas and allowed Lewis Hamilton to clinch a sixth F1 title to become the biggest weekend winner. The British driver is now just one championship win behind Michael Schumacher.

The Rugby World Cup is finally over, the tournament that has been running now for two years apparently came to a conclusion when South Africa defeated England in Japan.

Australian tennis player, Ashleigh Barty, did rather well over the weekend by collecting a check totally $4.42 million after winning the WTA Finals in Shenzhen, China. It was the largest amount of prize money in the history of tennis.

A little closer to home and the Baltimore Ravens won the NFL. Sort of. Quarterback, Lamar Jackson, scored two touchdowns in a 37-20 win to inflict the Patriots first defeat of the season.

Hope Solo and Jeremy St. Louis brings us the weekend winners of soccer at 7PM ET today on beIN SPORTS and will reveal if big teams actually do think that a tie is won even before it has begun.