Bundesliga

Report: Bayern Munich Target Allegri to Replace Kovac

In the wake of Niko Kovac's dismissal at Bayern Munich, Massimiliano Allegri has reportedly emerged as the man to replace the Croatian coach.

Out of work and looking for a job – Massimiliano Allegri could be poised for a return to the dugout.

Allegri left Juventus at the end of 2018-19 after guiding the Old Lady to five consecutive Serie A titles.

The Italian coach has been linked to Manchester United but, with Bayern Munich now manager-less following Niko Kovac's dismissal on Sunday, Allegri could find himself in Bavaria.

The Bundesliga club is interested in the former Juve head coach to take over from Kovac, according to Corriere dello Sport.

ALLEGRI CONSIDERING A BREAK FROM COACHING

ALLEGRI: I HAVEN'T GOTTEN ANY OFFERS

Kovac's final game in charge end in a humiliating 5-1 defeat to Eintracht Frankfurt on Saturday.

Tottenham manager Mauricio Pochettino and Ajax's Erik ten Hag have also been linked but the Bundesliga have reportedly identified the man to take over in Munich.

