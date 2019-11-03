Report: Bayern Munich Target Allegri to Replace Kovac

Out of work and looking for a job – Massimiliano Allegri could be poised for a return to the dugout.

Allegri left Juventus at the end of 2018-19 after guiding the Old Lady to five consecutive Serie A titles.

The Italian coach has been linked to Manchester United but, with Bayern Munich now manager-less following Niko Kovac's dismissal on Sunday, Allegri could find himself in Bavaria.

The Bundesliga club is interested in the former Juve head coach to take over from Kovac, according to Corriere dello Sport.

Kovac's final game in charge end in a humiliating 5-1 defeat to Eintracht Frankfurt on Saturday.

Tottenham manager Mauricio Pochettino and Ajax's Erik ten Hag have also been linked but the Bundesliga have reportedly identified the man to take over in Munich.