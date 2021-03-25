Associated Press

President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden hosted members of the U.S. women's national soccer team at the White House Wednesday to recognize "Equal Pay Day" and help set new goals for equality.

Equal Pay Day symbolizes how far into the year women must work on average to make up the pay disparity between what men and women earned the prior year. The Census Bureau estimates that a woman working full-time would earn about 82 cents for each dollar paid to a man.

The first couple hosted a roundtable with Margaret Purce and Megan Rapinoe of the U.S. women's national soccer team, and other members of the squad who attended virtually. The president then signed a proclamation honoring the day.

The women's team has won the World Cup four times, most recently in 2019. But it sued the U.S. Soccer Federation that same year over wage discrimination. The suit was dismissed in May because the women had accepted a different base pay structure than the men's soccer team. The women's team plans to appeal the dismissal.

