United States International Timothy Weah is joining Celtic FC on loan from Paris Saint-Germain, the Scottish club announced on Monday.

The 18-year-old American attacker started to break into the PSG first team over the past year, scoring his first competitive goal in the Throphee des Champions and then scoring his first Ligue 1 goal in the defending champions' season opener. Weah has struggled for minutes since, making just two appearances for PSG this season as he competes with stars like Neymar, Kylian Mbappe, Edinson Cavani, Angel Di Maria and Julian Draxler for minutes under Thomas Tuchel.

On Christmas Day, Weah shared a post on Instagram announcing that he would be leaving the Ligue 1 champions in search for playing time.

Reports then emerged that Celtic was set to be his landing spot, and on Monday the Scottish club confirmed that Weah would arrive on a six-month loan and join up with the team for winter training camp in Dubai.

Timothy Weah has joined the club on loan from Paris Saint-Germain until the end of this season.



➡️ https://t.co/UODQqSXjWq pic.twitter.com/GEb8QqkwVI — Celtic Football Club (@CelticFC) January 7, 2019

In a statement on the club website, manager Brendan Rogers said, “Timothy’s a young talent who is full international player. He has a long career ahead of him but he has those natural attributes in terms of his pace and technique. He’s hungry too.

“He’s been in the PSG squad and featured for them in pre-season. With the quality of players they have, it’s difficult for him to get in and get any game-time. They wanted him to go out on loan and saw Celtic as a great possibility.

“He has really good qualities technically, and tactically is always improving his game. Physically he’s very good, very fast and is a strong player. He’ll add competition to the squad.”

Weah, the son of former Ballon d'Or winner and current Liberian President George Weah, has eight international appearances for the United States Men's National Team since debuting last year.