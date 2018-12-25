Timothy Weah will leave Paris Saint-Germain on loan during the January transfer window.
The 18-year-old announced his decision via Instagram on Christmas Day.
In a message to the Ligue 1 club and its fans, the USMNT forward said: "I just want to take the time to talk to everyone about the decision that was made with my family and which was put forward this winter.
"First of all, I would like to thank the fans for their constant support, as well as the coaching staff and my teammates, for keeping me in good spirits and making me feel like I will always be a part of this family.
Je veux juste prendre le temps de parler à tout le monde de la décision que ma famille et moi avons prise en ce qui concerne le fait de partir en prêt cet hiver. Tout d'abord, je tiens à remercier les supporteurs pour leur soutien constant, ainsi que le personnel des entraîneurs et mes coéquipiers, pour m'avoir conforté dans mon esprit et pour que je me sente toujours à part de cette famille. Ces quelques mois ont été formidables même si je n'ai pas beaucoup joué, j'ai toujours été reconnaissant pour les opportunités que j'avais au début de la saison car cela m'a ouvert de nombreuses portes cet hiver..mes coéquipiers je vous aime et je sais que vous irez jusqu’au bout et que vous prendrez la coupe cette année, dieu est avec vous tous. Pour vous les supporters "les ultras aussi bien sûr "Le stade me manquera, ainsi que l’énergie que vous apportez à chaque match. Je vous aime et que Dieu vous bénisse. j'espère qu'après ces six mois, je serai prêt à revenir au parc des princes et à tout donner pour vous❤️❤️ fier d’être parisien ❤️❤️...........
"These past few months were great even though I did not play much, I was always grateful for the opportunities I had at the beginning of the season because it opened many doors for me this winter," he wrote.
After breaking into PSG's first team at the end of the 2017/18 season under Unai Emery, Weah has struggled to find playing time under Thomas Tuchel.
Competing with the likes of Neymar, Kylian Mbappe, Edinson Cavani, Angel Di Maria and Julian Draxler for a place in the team, Weah has only managed two appearances under the German coach.
Early reports from France suggest Weah will join nine-time reigning Scottish champions Celtic.
Weah made eight appearances for the US Men's National Team during Dave Sarachan's tenure as interim coach, and will be looking to impress new boss Gregg Berhalter ahead of next summer's Gold Cup.
WATCH: The Locker Room: Will Tim Weah Get Chances At PSG This Year?