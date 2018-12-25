Timothy Weah will leave Paris Saint-Germain on loan during the January transfer window.

The 18-year-old announced his decision via Instagram on Christmas Day.

In a message to the Ligue 1 club and its fans, the USMNT forward said: "I just want to take the time to talk to everyone about the decision that was made with my family and which was put forward this winter.

"First of all, I would like to thank the fans for their constant support, as well as the coaching staff and my teammates, for keeping me in good spirits and making me feel like I will always be a part of this family.

"These past few months were great even though I did not play much, I was always grateful for the opportunities I had at the beginning of the season because it opened many doors for me this winter," he wrote.

After breaking into PSG's first team at the end of the 2017/18 season under Unai Emery, Weah has struggled to find playing time under Thomas Tuchel.

Competing with the likes of Neymar, Kylian Mbappe, Edinson Cavani, Angel Di Maria and Julian Draxler for a place in the team, Weah has only managed two appearances under the German coach.

Early reports from France suggest Weah will join nine-time reigning Scottish champions Celtic.

Weah made eight appearances for the US Men's National Team during Dave Sarachan's tenure as interim coach, and will be looking to impress new boss Gregg Berhalter ahead of next summer's Gold Cup.

