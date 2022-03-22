ALBERTO TORIL

​Head Coach, Real Madrid

“It's true that our form [during my first 12 matches in charge] has been very good. In the league we have been improving and winning and we are now in a strong position. We're dependent on ourselves and we'll approach our next run of matches with the aim of winning them. [The] game is special, in our first year playing in the [Champions League] we're in the quarter-finals, we are among the best eight teams, so we cannot ask for anything more. It's a day to enjoy and to compete to the best of our ability. It should be a fantastic day that our fans will enjoy and the players will do too. So I'm looking forward to [the game]”.