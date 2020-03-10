Ronaldinho and his brother, Roberto, will remain in jail in Paraguay after a judge denied an appeal from the former Ballon d'Or's lawyers to switch his detention to house arrest.

The former Brazil national team and Barcelona star is accused of entering the South American country using a fake passport.

The pair's lawyer, Sérgio Queiroz, confirmed the documents were false, but argued they were a gift from a businessman, who has also been jailed.

Ronaldinho's legal team had asked that their client be granted house arrest in a private residence owned by a Paraguayan citizen.

Ronaldinho se encuentra en prisión preventiva en Paraguay y podría estar retenido hasta 6 meses. Ayer, unos hinchas fueron a la prisión y le llevaron pizza. Su sonrisa, intacta. pic.twitter.com/OudJ1C0cSE — Juez Central (@Juezcentral) March 9, 2020

However, Judge Gustavo Amarilla denied the request, saying the brothers cannot be moved from jail while an investigation is ongoing.

Ronaldinho's lawyers announced they would appeal the decision.

It is unclear why the former footballer entered Paraguay using the passport considering Brazilians can enter the neighboring country using their national ID card.

A local prosecutor told Brazilian media the former footballer will be investigated for other alleged crimes, but did not reveal what these were.