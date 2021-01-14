Neymar delivered a post-match broadside to Dmitri Payet following Paris Saint-Germain's 2-1 win over Marseille in Wednesday's Trophée des Champions.

After coming off the bench to score what would be the winning goal against PSG's bitter rivals, Neymar posted a video to Instagram stories teasing Marseille with his winner's medal.

The video bore a striking similarity to a video Payet posted in the aftermath of last year's Champions League final when PSG were beaten 1-0 by Bayern Munich.

In that instance, Payet wasted no time in reminding his followers that OM remains the only Ligue 1 club to have ever won Europe's elite club competition, when they lifted the trophy back in 1993.

Payet was not the only Marseille player Neymar mocked following Wednesday's victory.

The Brazilian also reignited his social media feud with Alvaro Gonzalez, who he previously accused of racial abuse following September's fiery Classique.

The two players would clash again on the pitch on Wednesday, with Gonzalez fouling Neymar several times including one incident in which he put his hands on the Brazilian's face.

After the game, Neymar took the opportunity to aim a dig at Gonzalez on Twitter, posting a picture directed at the defender.

Gonzalez would quickly respond, replying: "My parents always taught me to take out the trash. Go OM always."

Unlike September's meeting, which Marseille won 1-0, PSG would triumph on Wednesday to give Pochettino a trophy in just his second week as head coach.