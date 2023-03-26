Thibaut Courtois will miss Belgium's friendly against Germany on Tuesday due to an adductor injury.

The Real Madrid goalkeeper withdrew from the Red Devils squad on Sunday after sustaining a minor strain.

Courtois played in the Red Devils' 3-0 victory over Sweden in their opening Euro 2024 Group F qualifying match at Friends Arena on Friday.

The former Chelsea keeper will not face Germany in Cologne, though, after returning to Madrid.

Carlo Ancelotti will be hoping Courtois is fit when Los Blancos return to action against Real Valladolid in LaLiga next Sunday.

Romelu Lukaku's hat-trick ensured Belgium started Domenico Tedesco's reign as head coach with a resounding victory over Sweden in Solna.