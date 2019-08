GOAL

AC Milan could turn to Lyon's Memphis Depay as they look to bolster their attacking options, according to Tuttosport.

The 25-year-old Dutch international could cost the Serie A side €40 million (£36.3m/$44.3m), after impressing in Ligue 1.

Depay has three goals and an assist in three league appearances already this season, after notching ten and ten last campaign.