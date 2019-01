GOAL

With Paris Saint-Germain interested, Napoli have set a price tag of €120 million (£106/$136m) on midfielder Allan, reports Le10Sport.

The Ligue 1 champions are looking to strengthen at center midfield in January with Adrien Rabiot possibly having played his last game with the club.

But Napoli are in no mood to sell the Brazilian star, and have place a prohibitively costly price tag on the 28-year-old.