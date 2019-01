GOAL

Napoli have warned Paris Saint-Germain they will not sell Allan at any price in January, according to reports in Italy.

The Ligue 1 side have been heavily linked with a move for the midfielder this month, with talk of a potential €50 million (£45m/$57m) doing the rounds.

But Aurelio de Laurentiis is determined to hold on to one of his side's star players and are willing to hold out for four times as much as is being reported.