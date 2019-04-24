Report: Inter Offer Icardi For Cavani Swap

GOAL

The Nerazzurri are looking to offload the troublesome striker and PSG are thought to want to move on from the Uruguayan.

Inter are considering a swap deal with Paris Saint-Germain that would see Mauro Icardi and Edinson Cavani trade places, according to Gazzetta dello Sport.

The Nerazzurri face stiff competition from Atletico Madrid, who have identified the PSG striker as a top target to replace either Antoine Griezmann or Diego Costa if one should leave in the summer.

WIFE / AGENT: ICARDI WILL BE AT INTER NEXT YEAR

The Uruguayan's wage packet is also a problem, and he would likely be forced to take a pay cut if he returns to Italy, having previously enjoyed great success with Napoli.

CAVANI VAGUE ON PSG FUTURE