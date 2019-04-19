Wife / Agent: Icardi Will Be At Inter Next Year

Mauro Icardi expects to be at Inter next season despite this term's controversies, says his agent and wife Wanda Nara.

Icardi was stripped of the captaincy in February as protracted contract talks caused reported tension with the club's hierarchy.

🎙️ | #Spalletti: Will #Lautaro or @MauroIcardi play? They're both in good condition, it will be a tough decision because both deserve to play." pic.twitter.com/aJVv5RxX7u — Inter (@Inter_en) April 19, 2019

He subsequently did not play for two months - with Icardi and Inter offering different takes on the severity of the striker's knee complaint - and though the Argentina international scored on his return against Genoa on April 3, he has not found the net since.

Icardi's long-term future at the club remains in doubt - he is under contract until 2021 and has been linked with Real Madrid - but Nara says he plans to stay.

"Mauro continues to score, he goes ahead because he is the strength of the family," she told Verissimo.

"Now he is calmer, he embraces everyone because he has always had a beautiful relationship with everyone.

"We will be here [at Inter] again next year."

Inter are at home to Roma on Saturday in a match that could be potentially decisive in the Champions League race.