Gareth Bale has returned to the Real Madrid squad for the Copa del Rey trip to Unionistas de Salamanca on Wednesday.
The Wales forward has not featured since the 3-0 LaLiga victory at Getafe on January 4, missing Madrid's Supercopa de Espana triumph and the 2-1 league win over Sevilla last week.
Bale has been brought back for the cup clash, along with James Rodriguez, while Luka Modric, Toni Kroos and Rodrygo Goes have been given a rest and captain Sergio Ramos is still missing following an ankle problem.
📝 Our 19-man squad for the match against @UnionistasCF!#RMCopa | #HalaMadrid pic.twitter.com/fq9xqcKdre— Real Madrid C.F. 🇬🇧🇺🇸 (@realmadriden) January 21, 2020
Head coach Zinedine Zidane has also left out Alvaro Odriozola and Mariano Diaz, who are expected to leave during the transfer window.
Odriozola has emerged as a loan target for Bayern Munich and is reportedly travelling to Germany to finalise a deal.
Mariano, meanwhile, has been linked with Benfica and former club Lyon.