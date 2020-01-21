Gareth Bale has returned to the Real Madrid squad for the Copa del Rey trip to Unionistas de Salamanca on Wednesday.

The Wales forward has not featured since the 3-0 LaLiga victory at Getafe on January 4, missing Madrid's Supercopa de Espana triumph and the 2-1 league win over Sevilla last week.

Bale has been brought back for the cup clash, along with James Rodriguez, while Luka Modric, Toni Kroos and Rodrygo Goes have been given a rest and captain Sergio Ramos is still missing following an ankle problem.

Head coach Zinedine Zidane has also left out Alvaro Odriozola and Mariano Diaz, who are expected to leave during the transfer window.

Odriozola has emerged as a loan target for Bayern Munich and is reportedly travelling to Germany to finalise a deal.

Mariano, meanwhile, has been linked with Benfica and former club Lyon.