Sports Burst - A Clasico Fight Over Neymar

By Tim Stannard

Barcelona face Real Madrid in battle to bring in Neymar

In despair that the self-imposed transfer market Brexit of the English would ruin the summer fun for truths, half-truths and stuff pretty much made up on a beIN SPORTS white-board and then published?

Then fear not. The fun has only just begun.

Despite Premier League clubs being unable to register new players now, footballers can still leave those teams and the rest of Europe is very much open for business for the next few weeks.

And that's good news for Neymar who is still a PSG player despite reports that the club wanted an exit for the Brazilian before the start of the Ligue 1 campaign.

PSG are in action in Sunday and the big question is whether Neymar will feature in Thomas Tuchel's team. If Marca is correct - which it usually isn't - then Real Madrid are preparing a rapid bid for Neymar after failing to bring Paul Pogba to the club this summer.

While Neymar plays in a different position, would clash with the likes of Eden Hazard and Vinicius and was not on Coach Zizou's wishlist whatsoever, none of those are show-stoppers for Florentino Perez, says the paper.

Over in Barcelona, Sport reports that Barcelona are alarmed that a move to the Camp Nou that probably wasn't going to happen in the first place could be scuppered by Real Madrid.

Dybala's PSG departure and Lukaku has Icardi's number

Actually, Sports Burst is not quite done with PSG yet. One of the nearly-men of the deadline day was Juventus forward, Paolo Dybala, who came fairly close to a move to Tottenham before pesky financial details got in the way to see the EPL side backing away with the hours counting down on deadline day.

However, Juve are still looking for a Dybala departure and Gazzetta dello Sport is reporting that PSG is now the preferred destination for the Argentinean rather than Inter, which might involved a swap deal with Mauro Icardi. That move could be even more concrete were Neymar to move to Real Madrid. Or Barcelona.

Speaking of Icardi, and Romelu Lukaku has been given the striker's number nine jersey for the new season which won't be awkward at all. The Belgian spoke his first official words as an Inter player on Friday and declared that Antonio Conte was "the best manager in the world."

Despite being Champions League winners and being the tip of a snow cone away from winning the Premier League last season, Liverpool barely featured in the transfer market rumours and ramblings.

Just $2.17 million was spent by Liverpool on a 17-year-old centerback leaving the Anfield club making an overall profit of $37 million due to sales. Klopp seems to be fairly happy with the squad he has and looking to promote youth players and take advantage of footballers returning from injury like Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain.

"Regardless of what came before you know there are new challenges and new memories to make." 🙌



Jürgen Klopp has detailed why #LFC need to be better in all aspects if they are to reach the targets they desire: https://t.co/cwVs4SPDyu pic.twitter.com/xpUx5uhlyZ — Liverpool FC (@LFC) August 9, 2019

"We have to be angry again, we have to be greedy again," announced Klopp on the season's strategy that gets underway today against Norwich City, in a game that will see the first outing for VAR in the Premier League.

Over at Manchester United, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer expressed on Friday a "great feeling of relief" at the closing of transfer window, despite fan ire concerning Romelu Lukaku being allowed to leave without a replacement and a solid $100m being dropped on Harry Maguire. "We believe in them," said the Norwegian on his squad that takes on Chelsea on Sunday.

Meanwhile, former United striker, Zlatan Ibrahimovic has continued to make friends and influence people within MLS by blasting the league's playoff system as a word that needs a few *******.