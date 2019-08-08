Español
Keep beIN
FC Barcelona

Now It's Madrid and We'll See What Happens Tomorrow – Valverde Plays Down Neymar Speculation

The Barcelona coach dismissed rumors linking Neymar with a return to the LaLiga champions following Wednesday's friendly win over Napoli.

Reuters

Barcelona head coach Ernesto Valverde played down reports linking Paris Saint-Germain star Neymar with a move to Real Madrid.

Neymar has been widely linked with a return to Camp Nou, but reports on Wednesday said Madrid were lining up a move for the Brazil star.

But Valverde dismissed the talk as speculation while saying he was unsure what would happen with Neymar.

"Now it's Madrid and we'll see what happens tomorrow," he told a news conference after Barca's 2-1 friendly win over Napoli.

"Two years ago he was right here and I had to answer questions from many journalists. Now, they ask me again about him.

"It seems that Neymar is following me. We have nothing to say about players who are on other teams."

Neymar seems set to leave PSG after just two seasons, during which he has scored 51 goals in 58 games since his €222million arrival in 2017.

PSG Barcelona Neymar Transfer Tracker La Liga
Previous Nabil Fekir Relishing 'New Challenge' In LaLiga Wi
Read
Nabil Fekir Relishing 'New Challenge' In LaLiga With Real Betis
Next Milan Will Not Sign Modric - Boban
Read
Milan Will Not Sign Modric - Boban

Latest Stories