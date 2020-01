GOAL

Chelsea are weighing up an offer for Lyon striker Moussa Dembele, Sky Sports claims.

The 23-year-old has been in excellent form since joining the French side from Celtic, scoring 10 goals in 18 Ligue 1 appearances.

With the Blues expected to lose Olivier Giroud and Michy Batshuayi in January, they see Dembele as a potential candidate to strengthen their attack.

Demble has also been linked to Manchester United and Arsenal this season.