GOAL

Arsenal are interested in signing Lyon striker Moussa Dembele - according to Le 10 Sport.

With Alexandre Lacazette and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang both being linked with moves away from Emirates Stadium, the Gunners are eager to bring in extra attacking reinforcements.

Arsenal could launch a January bid for Dembele, who has hit 10 goals in 18 Ligue 1 appearances for Lyon this season.