Manchester United have spoken to Lyon about the potential transfer of Moussa Dembele, according to journalist Duncan Castles.

“There has been contact between Manchester United and individuals close to Moussa Dembele to assess the player’s interest in the move and to work out what the cost would be in terms of salary,” Castles told the Transfer Window Podcast.

“And also, to get a feel for what it would take to get him out of Lyon. Dembele has been identified by United as a player who could be a top level centre-forward down the line.

“I believe, he would take the risk of moving in the January window. He would be prepared to take that risk for United.”