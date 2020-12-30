Sergio Reguilon expects Real Madrid captain Sergio Ramos to sign a new deal with the Bernabeu giants but would recommend Tottenham to the Spain great if he was tempted by the Premier League.

Ramos has been linked with a possible move to Spurs at the end of the season, when his Madrid contract expires.

Captain of club and country, Ramos turns 35 in March but still appears to have plenty to offer at the highest level.

Reguilon, who revealed Tottenham's Jose Mourinho presented him with a cooked suckling pig on Christmas Day, is confident the Portuguese boss is leading Spurs in the direction of silverware.

Left-back Reguilon left Real Madrid to join Tottenham in September and revealed in an interview with AS that he did not speak to Los Blancos boss Zinedine Zidane about the move, saying of that: "Nothing surprised me."

That has been interpreted in some quarters as Reguilon saying his relationship with the Frenchman had broken down, although he also described Zidane as a "great coach".

RAMOS APOLOGIZES AFTER TRAINING GROUND BUST-UP

Reguilon would be surprised if Ramos left Zidane's Madrid, having joined in 2005 from Sevilla.

"I think that in the end it will end up being solved. Both for Madrid and Sergio. Looking from the outside, I don't see a Madrid without Ramos," Reguilon said.

Asked if he would advise Ramos to come to Tottenham if approached by the four-time Champions League winner, Reguilon added: "Yes, of course. In fact the other day I was talking to him."

Reguilon told the Spanish sports newspaper that he "can't quite get a taste of English food", but explained Mourinho was helping, saying he would tell "a thousand wonderful anecdotes" about Tottenham's former Madrid coach.

He explained how, on Christmas Day, he arrived at Tottenham training in the afternoon to find a box waiting for him.

"I opened it and it was a suckling pig already cooked," Reguilon said. "[Mourinho] told me, 'I know you are alone at Christmas so you don't have to cook dinner and can eat well."

That attention to detail impressed Reguilon, who said he observes Mourinho's confidence and wants to see Tottenham meet his expectations, adding: "We are going to have to win something."

Reguilon said it "would be nice" to one day return for another spell with Real Madrid, and his Tottenham form suggests he may be a useful addition to the Spanish champions' ranks.

Within the Spurs squad, only Son Heung-min (67) and Harry Kane (37) have put more passes into the opposition box than Reguilon (28) in the Premier League this season.

He has played more successful passes into the final third (72) than any other Tottenham defender in top-flight English games.

On the defensive side, Reguilon may be disappointed with a duel success of only 45.36 per cent and a tackle success rate of just 45 per cent in those games, but he has made 58 recoveries, fifth overall in the Tottenham squad.