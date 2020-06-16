The United Kingdom government has extended its food voucher scheme for vulnerable school children following a campaign led by Manchester United striker Marcus Rashford.

England international Rashford wrote a letter to members of the House of Commons on Monday imploring them not to stop free school meals for disadvantaged children when term finishes.

Vouchers were given out over the Easter holiday because of the coronavirus pandemic, but the scheme normally only runs during term time and so was due to end next month.

However, Rashford's campaign to force the government to rethink its approach received widespread support on social media and has now resulted in Downing Street making a U-turn.

"Owing to the coronavirus pandemic the prime minister fully understands that children and parents face an entirely unprecedented situation over the summer," a spokesperson for prime minister Boris Johnson said.

"To reflect this we will be providing a COVID summer food fund, this will provide food vouchers over the six-week summer holiday period.

"This is a specific measure to reflect the unique circumstances of the pandemic. The scheme will not continue beyond the summer."

I don’t even know what to say.

Just look at what we can do when we come together, THIS is England in 2020. — Marcus Rashford (@MarcusRashford) June 16, 2020

