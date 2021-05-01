GOAL | Chris Burton

Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba has picked out his toughest opponents, with fellow World Cup winner N'Golo Kante and Real Madrid star Casemiro getting the nod.

The 28-year-old France international has lined up against some of the very best in the business over the course of a career that has taken him to the top of the global game.

Tussles have been taken in with world-class performers across the planet, but a fellow countryman on the books at Chelsea and a combative Brazilian in Spain have left the biggest impression on him.

What has been said?

Pogba was asked to pick out his toughest foes during a Q&A session on United's official website, with the Frenchman saying: "My toughest opponent on the pitch? To be honest, it’s tough against N’Golo Kante.

"Casemiro too… he is a hard one also.

"I can’t remember all of them; they’re the first ones that come to mind that I had.

"Yes, those are the first ones. Maybe there are a few more players but I don’t have the names now."

When has Pogba faced Kante and Casemiro?

Kante, who has been in English football since joining Leicester in 2015, has lined up against Pogba on a regular basis down the years.

United brought Pogba back onto their books in 2016 and saw Kante record a rare Premier League goal against them that season in a memorable 4-0 win for Chelsea at Stamford Bridge, before repeating the trick in an FA Cup clash.

Casemiro, meanwhile, was part of the Real Madrid side that downed United 2-1 in the 2017 UEFA Super Cup.

Anything else from Pogba?

Along with choosing his most difficult opponents, Pogba has also been asked to select his greatest game.

He has plumped for a United performance, with one particular outing against derby rivals from 2018 sticking in his mind.

Pogba said: "I would say because it’s a memory of the game, the 3-2 versus Manchester City, because I scored two.

"We ended up winning, but if City won the game they were going to be champions against us. We avoided that, so I would say this one."

Pogba and the Red Devils will be back in action against another of their fiercest rivals on Sunday when playing host to Liverpool.