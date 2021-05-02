Manchester United's home match against Liverpool was postponed after Red Devils fans earlier entered Old Trafford in an anti-Glazer protest.

The decision was prompted after thousands of supporters protested outside - and some inside - the club's stadium ahead of the Premier League match.

The protests were in response to the running of the club by the controversial Glazer family, in the wake of the recently failed bid to join a European Super League.

Hundreds of supporters managed to break past stewards and into the ground where they continued their protests on the field.

