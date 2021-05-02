GOAL

Manchester United legend Roy Keane says fans of the club have reached their “tipping point” over the Glazers’ ownership of the club.

Despite a police presence, supporters stormed the Old Trafford pitch before the club’s scheduled Premier League match against Liverpool. Man Utd players were also stopped from leaving their hotel by angry fans.

The protests have arisen following the failure of the European Super League – a competition that the club signed up to without consulting fans.

What has Keane said?

Keane, speaking on Sky Sports, said: “It has reached a tipping point for the Manchester United fans. They have had enough. United have got some of the best fans in the world. We have seen today that they are thinking enough is enough with the ownership of the club.”

Who else has commented?

Gary Neville, who has been an outspoken critic of the Super League plans and, recently, has vehemently argued passionately against the Glazers’ ownership of the club, voiced his backing of supporters.

“This is a consequence of the Manchester United owners' actions two weeks ago. There is a general distrust and dislike of the owners, but they weren't protesting two or three weeks ago,” he said, backing up Keane in the theory that the Super League was the moment that pushed the club’s fans over the edge.

“All football fans should unite today behind what Manchester United fans have done today because what happened two weeks ago was really dangerous for English football.

"We cannot forget what they did two weeks ago, which was really dangerous for English football. They tried to walk away and create a closed shop league that would've created a famine in this country for every other football club.

"They tried to create a famine two weeks ago in English football, in Dutch football, in French football, all over Europe. Those 15 clubs would've walked away from Europe with all that money and would've destroyed the ethos of the pyramid of relegation and promotion. That's number one and it's unforgivable what they did.

"The Glazer family tried to implement something two weeks ago which would've damaged every single community in this country that's got football at the heart of it - and that's why they're dangerous. They are dangerous to the concept of fair play and equal opportunity in football.

"You can't force someone to sell a football club and the Glazer family have proven before that they are stubborn and resilient, but the time has come now, and they are going to make a fortune out of the club, to put it up for sale.

"There is a danger that the people who buy it won't treat it as well but l think it [selling] is the right thing to do."

