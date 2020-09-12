United States international striker Alex Morgan has signed with Tottenham.

Morgan is the latest in a wave of USWNT stars moving to England. In August, Rose Lavella signed with Manchester City, and just this week, both Tobin Heath and Christen Press signed with Manchester United.

We are delighted to announce that we have reached agreement for the signing of two-time @FIFAWWC winner Alex Morgan! 🤩🙌



🗞 https://t.co/RIw8meHbvz#WelcomeAlex ⚪️ #COYS pic.twitter.com/X2eMIbJuyO — Tottenham Hotspur Women (@SpursWomen) September 12, 2020

Club statement:

We are delighted to announce that we have reached agreement for the signing of two-time FIFA Women’s World Cup winner Alex Morgan, subject to obtaining a visa.

The USA international striker joins us for the 2020/21 season and will wear the number 13 shirt.

One of the biggest names in women’s football, the 31-year-old has won a host of team and international honours, contributing numerous goals and assists during a glittering career to date.

2020 is the year of the unexpected, but next up — the first stamp on Charlie's passport. #COYS @SpursWomen pic.twitter.com/EkGnmFaQBN — Alex Morgan (@alexmorgan13) September 12, 2020

She began her professional playing career with Western New York Flash, where she was drafted number one overall in the 2011 Women’s Professional Soccer (WPS) Draft and won the WPS Championship title, before enjoying spells at Seattle Sounders and Portland Thorns, winning the inaugural National Women’s Soccer League (NWSL) title with the latter side in 2013.

She joined Orlando Pride in 2016 before going on loan to Division 1 Féminine side Olympique Lyonnais, where she won the treble in 2017 – the UEFA Women’s Champions League, French Cup and league titles.

An experienced international player with 169 caps and 107 goals for her country, Alex won a gold medal with the USA national team at the London 2012 Olympics and two consecutive FIFA Women’s World Cups in 2015 and 2019.

Among her individual achievements in the game, she collected an ESPY award for Best Female Athlete in 2019, was twice named US Soccer Athlete of the Year (2012, 2018), is a four-time CONCACAF Player of the Year (2013, 2016, 2017, 2018), made the FIFPro World 11 in 2016, 2017 and 2019, was named in the USWNT All-Time Best XI in 2013 and finished in third place at the 2019 Ballon d’Or awards.