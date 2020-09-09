United States international Christen Press has joined Tobin Heath in departing the NWSL to join Manchester United.

You didn't think we were finished did you? 😉@ChristenPress becomes the second @USSoccer international to sign for us! ✍️#MUWomen pic.twitter.com/G6nkwpfIRc — Manchester United Women (@ManUtdWomen) September 9, 2020

The 31-year-old striker has been with National Women’s Soccer League side Utah Royals since 2018, and has spent much of her career playing in America and Sweden, with spells at Chicago Red Stars, Göteborg FC and Tyresö FF respectively over the last eight years.

Press is a two-time World Cup winner with the USA, most recently lifting the trophy at last year’s tournament in France. She has 138 international caps and has scored 58 goals for her country

Christen Press said: “I’m really excited to be joining Manchester United this season. I’m grateful to have the opportunity to play for such an elite club and beyond ready to get back on the field.

“I feel blessed to have the opportunity to continue to strive to be my best and to compete for trophies this year. I look forward to this new challenge and I can’t wait to start training with the team.”