United States international Tobin Heath has departed the Portland Thorns to sign with Manchester United.

Club statement:

Heath joins United on a contract until the end of the 2020/21 season, subject to obtaining a work permit.

The 32-year-old has spent the past seven seasons with National Women’s Soccer League side, Portland Thorns.

Having spent the majority of her playing career in America, she also had two spells in Europe with Paris Saint-Germain in 2013 and 2014.

Heath is an experienced international player and has been capped by the USA national team 168 times. Her many honours with USA include two World Cups and two Olympic Gold medals.

Heath was also shortlisted for the 2019 Women’s Ballon D’or.

Tobin Heath said: “Manchester United is an exceptional club and I’m thrilled to be joining them. I’m looking forward to the challenge of competing in England, playing with and against some of the best players in the world. I have big ambitions for this season and can’t wait to get on the pitch with my new team and start this next chapter.”