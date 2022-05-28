Roman Abramovich is confident Chelsea will be in good hands under the Todd Boehly/Clearlake Capital consortium after it was confirmed the takeover will go through on Monday.

The Premier League club on Saturday released a statement revealing a new era that the deal is set to go through at the start of next week.

Abramovich put the club up for sale in March before he was sanctioned by the UK government due to his links to Russia's President Vladimir Putin following the invasion of Ukraine.

The Boehly-led consortium this month agreed on a £4.25billion deal to acquire the London club.

Abramovich stated when he put Chelsea up for sale that the full amount that is paid to buy the club would go to a charitable foundation, with the money distributed to victims of the war in Ukraine.

The 55-year-old on Saturday released a farewell statement.

He said: "It has been nearly three months since I announced my intention to sell Chelsea FC. During this time, the team have worked hard to find the right custodian for Chelsea FC that would be best positioned to successfully lead the club into its next chapter.

"The ownership of this club comes with great responsibility. Since I came to Chelsea nearly twenty years ago, I have witnessed first-hand what this club can achieve.

"My goal has been to ensure that the next owner has a mindset that will enable success for the men's and women's team, as well as the will and drive to continue developing other key aspects of the club, such as the academy and the vital work of Chelsea Foundation.

"I am pleased this search has now come to a successful conclusion. As I hand over Chelsea to its new custodians, I would like to wish them the best of success, both on and off the pitch.

"It has been an honor of a lifetime to be a part of this club – I would like to thank all the club's past and current players, staff, and of course fans for these incredible years.

"I am proud that as a result of our joint successes, millions of people will now benefit from the new charitable foundation which is being established. This is the legacy which we have created together."