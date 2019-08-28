Sports Burst - Zlatan Seeks Man United Return

By Tim Stannard

Zlatan issues clear message to Manchester United to end MLS adventure

While Neymar continues to potter around in relative silence hanging on to find out if he will be playing for PSG or Barcelona this season, King Zlatan Ibrahimovic does not wait around for anyone to make decisions about Him.

King Zlatan calls the shots.

The LA Galaxy man has declared that He is willing to pull-a-Rooney and return to English football at the end of the current MLS campaign.

The Swede has a deal with Galaxy that expires in November and has now declared that he is up for rejoining Manchester United rather than spend another year in Tinseltown, despite the huge enjoyment to be had from trashing all things MLS to the press on a regular basis on matters including quality of players, pitches, stadiums and the entire structure of the league.

"It United needs me, I'm here," declared Zlatan on an EPL team that needs a bit of a confidence boost in the striking department.

Speaking of Manchester United strikers and Alexis Sanchez is due in Milan today to take a medical - a really long one probably - with Inter, after a deal was struck between the two clubs which will see the Chilean playing for Inter for the season and United paying one-quarter of the footballer's wages. Ingenious.

While the situation with these two fabulous forwards is crystal clear, the same cannot be said with the aforementioned Neymar.

Tuesday saw no movement during talks between Barcelona and PSG.

Sport is reporting that a renewed effort to seal a deal will be made today which sees $140 million, Ivan Rakitic and Ousmane Dembele being the latest offer to tempt the Parisiens.

Find out where the land lies in the Sports Burst live show at 12PM ET / 9AM PM. Just head to our beIN SPORTS USA Facebook page.

Messi suffers a setback as Isco joins injury list

News that might sharpen a few Barcelona minds in the deal-making department is that Lionel Messi is set to miss another match in the start of the club's season as the Argentinean struggles to recover from a calf injury.

Indeed, some reports have Messi missing a month of play, although that includes the upcoming two-week international break.

Barcelona are traveling to take on Osasuna on Saturday.

Over in the Real Madrid camp and Isco has joined a lengthy list of sidelined players after undergoing a hamstring issue. The footballer joins Eden Hazard and Marco Asensio in missing the weekend's away clash at Villarreal.

No such problems for Timothy Weah who is set to lead the line for Lille in a busy day of Ligue 1 action.

Lille are facing Saint Etienne in a game that is live on beIN SPORTS at 1PM ET / 10AM. That encounter is followed by a Med derby as Nice look to move to the top of the table against a Marseille team that has had a rotten start to the season with just one point from the opening two games.

Gremio pull off Copa comeback at Boca look to set up Super Clasico

It was Shock City, Brazil in the Copa Libertadores on Tuesday night in a quarterfinal, second leg clash between Palmeiras and Gremio. Big Phil Scolari's men had taken a 1-0 home lead against their Brazilian rivals to hold a 2-0 advantage on aggregate. But that was before Everton Soares inspired Gremio towards a 2-1 comeback win and progress to the semis.

Gremio will face another Brazilian team in the form of either Flamengo or Internacional, who face-off with the former holding a 2-0 aggregate lead from the first leg.

That clash gets underway live on beIN SPORTS at 8:30PM ET / 5:30PM PT and is preceded by Boca Juniors sealing the deal on a 3-0 lead over LDU Quito from the first leg to take a step towards a Copa Libertadores Super Clasico semifinal against River Plate, who are in action on Thursday.

Considerably further north on the continent on Tuesday night and, Atlanta United picked up a second trophy of the season under Frank de Boer. Just two weeks after winning the Campeones Cup against Club America, Atlanta defeated Minnesota 2-1 to win the US Open Cup.