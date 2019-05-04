Español
Salah Injured In Liverpool Win Over Newcastle

Mohamed Salah injured in Liverpool's dramatic 3-2 win over Newcastle United in Premier League

Reuters

 

Liverpool's Premier League title challenge remains alive after Divock Origi scored an 86th-minute winner in a dramatic 3-2 victory at Newcastle United on Saturday.

 

Origi got a decisive touch to fellow substitute Xherdan Shaqiri's corner to lift Jurgen Klopp's side off the canvas and back two points ahead of Manchester City, who visit Leicester City on Monday before the season comes to an end next Sunday. 

 

The Reds' dreams appeared to have slipped away after Salomon Rondon fired in Newcastle's second equaliser in the 54th minute, which preceded a concerning head injury that forced Mohamed Salah off on a stretcher.

Virgil van Dijk and star man Salah had earlier scored either side of Christian Atsu's close-range strike, but it was Origi who provided the match-winning moment in a see-sawing contest.

Liverpool are anxiously awaiting updates on Mohamed Salah after he left the field on a stretcher during Saturday's crucial Premier League clash at Newcastle United.

