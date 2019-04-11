Español
Report: Pogba's Agent In Negotiations With Real Madrid

Paul Pogba's agent Mino Raiola has begun negotiations with Real Madrid, according to reports in France

Mino Raiola is making some big demands to bring his client to the Bernabeu

POGBA REFUSES TO RESPOND TO REAL MADRID RUMORS

Paul Pogba's agent Mino Raiola is in talks with Real Madrid over a transfer for his client, according to Le10Sport

The Manchester United midfielder is understood to be interested in moving to the Santiago Bernabeu in the summer to join up with his fellow Frenchman Zinedine Zidane. 

CASEMIRO: REAL MADRID WOULD WELCOME POGBA

Raiola is demanding a €18 million (£16m/$20m) commission for his client's transfer, as well as assurances Pogba will be among the three highest-paid Madrid players. 

