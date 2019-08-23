Bellerin Hails Ceballos As "One Of The Best"

Hector Bellerin believes Arsenal team-mate Dani Ceballos is one of the best players he has ever seen.

The midfielder, on loan for the season from Real Madrid, produced a fine performance on his full Premier League debut as the Gunners beat Burnley 2-1 last time out.

The 23-year-old set up the goals scored by Alexandre Lacazette and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang as he controlled proceedings from the heart of the midfield at Emirates Stadium.

Bellerin, a team-mate of Ceballos at youth and senior level for Spain, thinks Unai Emery has a hugely influential and talented player on his hands.

"I think Dani's one of the best players I've seen in my career," the full-back told Arsenal's official website. "I've played with him since we were, like, 18 or 19 years old. We've played in the Under-21s; we get on really well off the pitch.

"He's a great player. I think he's going to be a great addition to the team. The Premier League is very different to any other league, but he's shown in training that he's ready for it.

"He's up for it and he's a player who will go through thick and thin to do the best for his team. He's got a great heart and he plays for everyone around him. I think he's a great addition."

Arsenal take on European champions Liverpool at Anfield on Saturday.