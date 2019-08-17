Español
Real Madrid Loanee Ceballos Shines In Arsenal Debut

Real Madrid loanee Dani Ceballos registered two assists in his debut for Arsenal, a 2-1 win over Burnley

Dani Ceballos starred on his full Arsenal debut, creating both the Gunners' goals as Unai Emery's side triumphed 2-1 at home to Burnley.

The midfielder - on loan from Real Madrid - put in a sensational performance, running the show for Arsenal, having 97 touches - more than any of his team-mates.

 

Ceballos also attempted 70 passes and created four chances and became the third Arsenal player to register two assists on his first Premier League start.

Henrikh Mkhitaryan, against Everton in 2018, and Ray Parlour had previously achieved that feat.

 

It was some way to make an impression for Ceballos, who has struggled to cement his place at Madrid.

