D.C. United have confirmed the appointment of Wayne Rooney as the club's new head coach.

It is a swift return to management for Rooney, who left his post at Championship side Derby County last month.

England and Manchester United's record goalscorer is back with the MLS franchise, for whom he played in 2018 and 2019; netting 23 times in 48 games across all competitions.

Although unable to keep Derby in the Championship - largely due to a 21-point deduction at the start of the season after breaching financial regulations - Rooney received widespread praise for his efforts during a difficult campaign at Pride Park.

Now set for his second managerial spell in quick succession, the 36-year-old will replace interim head coach Chad Ashton upon receiving his work visa.

"Wayne is a soccer legend and one of the most exciting and dynamic up-and-coming managers in our sport," said D.C. co-chairmen Jason Levien and Steve Kaplan in a joint statement.

"He's already proven in his young coaching career that he knows how to lead a group through adversity. He has an understanding of our league and what it takes to be successful in Major League Soccer thanks to his two-year stay with us as a player.

"The passion he showed while wearing black and red electrified our city and our club, and we are so excited to welcome him back as our head coach."