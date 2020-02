GOAL

Mexican international Rodolfo Pizarro is nearing a move to Inter Miami, reports the Athletic.

Inter Miami are negotiating personal terms with the midfielder, who would step in as the club's No. 10.

Pizarro had been linked to the Chicago Fire all winter, but it appears David Beckham's MLS expansion side will beat them to his signature.

While at Monterrey, Pizarro was coached by Inter Miami's newly-appointed boss Diego Alonso.