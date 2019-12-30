Inter Miami has announced the appointment of former Monterrey, Penarol and Pachuca coach Diego Alonso.

The Uruguayan will take charge of the first team ahead of its inaugural MLS season, which kicks off with a tricky away fixture on March 1, 2020 against Los Angeles FC.

Welcome, @AlonsoDT!



The Uruguayan becomes first ever coach of #InterMiamiCF, and is the only coach to win the Concacaf Champions League with two different teams.



🗞️https://t.co/Y9o7YyfZb5 pic.twitter.com/kVp0vAIUOS — Inter Miami CF (@InterMiamiCF) December 30, 2019

The 44-year-old coach led both Pachuca (2016) and Monterrey (2019) to CONCACAF Champions League glory, becoming the only manager to win the tournament with two different clubs.

“In Diego we found a manager that fits our culture and has a strong desire to build a winning club for our fans," said Inter Miami's Sporting Director Paul McDonough in a club statement.