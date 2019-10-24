Cubs Hire David Ross As Manager

The Cubs have hired David Ross as their next manager, hoping his close ties to the team from his playing days will help bring another MLB title to Chicago.

Ross' appointment was announced on Thursday, a day after news of the hire initially broke. He has agreed to a three-year contract with an option for a fourth.

The #Cubs today named David Ross the 55th manager in franchise history, agreeing to terms on a three-year contract through the 2022 season with a club option for 2023. pic.twitter.com/gbIrUm5m2C — Chicago Cubs (@Cubs) October 24, 2019

The 42-year-old is only a few years removed from his playing days, having retired after helping the Cubs win the World Series for the first time since 1908 in 2016, and has worked primarily as a broadcaster since then.

He played for eight teams during his 14-year playing career, serving mostly as a backup catcher.

Ross worked as an analyst for ESPN since retiring while also operating as a special assistant to the Cubs' front office.

"David is as gifted a leader as I've ever come across, and I expect him to become a great manager," Cubs president of baseball operations Theo Epstein said in a release.

"He is a natural connector with a high baseball IQ and a passion for winning. David has always stood out for his ability to cultivate the ingredients of a winning culture — accountability, hard work, hustle, competitiveness, trust, togetherness and team identity."

Ross replaces Joe Maddon, who has since taken over the Los Angeles Angels after his contract with the Cubs was not renewed.