Los Angeles Angels Hire Joe Maddon As Manager

Joe Maddon and the Los Angeles Angels have seemed destined for a reunion for weeks and it all became official Wednesday.

The Angels announced they have hired Maddon to replace Brad Ausmus as manager. ESPN reported Maddon, who turns 66 in February, will receive a three-year deal worth between $4-5 million a year.

The reunion is no surprise, as Maddon spent his entire professional life in the Angels organisation before moving on to manage Tampa Bay in 2006.

He signed with the franchise as a minor league catcher in 1975 and held a variety of roles throughout the system before ascending to the major league coaching staff in 1994. Maddon served as interim manager of the Angels in 1996 and 1999 and was Mike Scioscia's right-hand man as the bench coach from 2000-05 before leaving to take over the downtrodden Tampa Bay Devil Rays.

Maddon quickly became a star in Tampa Bay, leading the franchise that had never before had a winning record to the World Series in 2008 before eventually moving on to guide the Cubs to their first title in 108 years in 2016.

He has a 1,252-1,068 career record (.540), and only Terry Francona (1,667) has more wins among active managers.

OFFICIAL: The Los Angeles Angels have agreed to terms with manager Joe Maddon. pic.twitter.com/PKZHBaljl8 — Los Angeles Angels (@Angels) October 16, 2019

"We are thrilled that Joe is coming back home and bringing an exciting brand of baseball to our fans," general manager Billy Eppler said in a statement.

"Every stop he has made throughout his managerial career he has built a culture that is focused on winning, while also allowing his players to thrive. We believe Joe will be a great asset for our club and look forward to him leading the team to another World Series championship."

The Angels fired Ausmus on September, 30 after just one season in which he went 72-90. USA Today reported Buck Showalter was the other finalist for the position.