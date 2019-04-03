The Toronto Blue Jays have locked up Randal Grichuk with a five year extension.

Toronto and the 27-year-old outfielder announced the five year deal on Tuesday, as Grichuk was set to become a free agent after 2020.

The deal is worth $52million, according to a report from Sportsnet, for an average annual value of $10.4million.

Outfielder Randal Grichuk is in agreement with the Toronto Blue Jays on a five-year, $52 million extension, a league source familiar with the deal tells ESPN. Grichuk was set to be a free agent after the 2020 season. @ShiDavidi had the agreement first. — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) April 2, 2019



Grichuk slashed .245/.301/.502 in 124 games last season, his first with the Blue Jays, showing impressive power. He hit a career-high 25 home runs and tallied 61 RBIs.

Entering play on Tuesday, he had two hits in 16 at-bats with a home run in five games so far in 2019.

Randal Grichuk’s new 5-year, $52 million #Bluejays contract is frontloaded:

2019: $7 million and $5 million signing bonus

2020:$12 million

2021-2023: $9.33 million

2023 contract increases to $10.33 million if 1,200 combined PA in 2021-22, $10.83M if 1,250 PA; $11.33M if 1,300 PA — Bob Nightengale (@BNightengale) April 3, 2019



Grichuk spent his first four MLB seasons with the Cardinals. He was sent from St Louis to Toronto in exchange for Dominic Leone and Conner Greene in January 2018.

The Blue Jays also traded Kevin Pillar to the San Francisco Giants on Tuesday for Alen Hanson, Derek Law and Juan De Paula. Toronto is set to play at Baltimore tomorrow, with the Orioles Nate Karns pitching against righty Matt Shoemaker.