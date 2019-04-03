The Toronto Blue Jays have locked up Randal Grichuk with a five year extension.
Toronto and the 27-year-old outfielder announced the five year deal on Tuesday, as Grichuk was set to become a free agent after 2020.
The deal is worth $52million, according to a report from Sportsnet, for an average annual value of $10.4million.
Grichuk slashed .245/.301/.502 in 124 games last season, his first with the Blue Jays, showing impressive power. He hit a career-high 25 home runs and tallied 61 RBIs.
Entering play on Tuesday, he had two hits in 16 at-bats with a home run in five games so far in 2019.
Grichuk spent his first four MLB seasons with the Cardinals. He was sent from St Louis to Toronto in exchange for Dominic Leone and Conner Greene in January 2018.
The Blue Jays also traded Kevin Pillar to the San Francisco Giants on Tuesday for Alen Hanson, Derek Law and Juan De Paula. Toronto is set to play at Baltimore tomorrow, with the Orioles Nate Karns pitching against righty Matt Shoemaker.