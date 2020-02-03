Zinedine Zidane and Diego Simeone played a 90 minute game of managerial chess on Saturday with the Real Madrid boss coming out on top thanks to some shrewd maneuvering at the halftime break.



The Magisterial crew discusses what the El Derbi result means for both coaches, before checking in on Barcelona where, once again, Antoine Griezmann was overshadowed by Ansu Fati.



Elsewhere, Thomas Tuchel had his hands full trying to assert his authority over bench-hater Kylian Mbappe, while Paris Saint-Germain's other mega star, Neymar, fell afoul of a rainbow-flick-averse referee.



Plus, the curious case of the player who was sent off twice in one game.

