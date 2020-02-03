Español
Magisterial Podcast: Zidane Decides El Derbi

Real Madrid claimed the local bragging rights on Saturday after Zinedine Zidane outmaneuvered Diego Simeone at the halftime break. But what does the result mean for both coaches?

Zinedine Zidane and Diego Simeone played a 90 minute game of managerial chess on Saturday with the Real Madrid boss coming out on top thanks to some shrewd maneuvering at the halftime break.

The Magisterial crew discusses what the El Derbi result means for both coaches, before checking in on Barcelona where, once again, Antoine Griezmann was overshadowed by Ansu Fati.

Elsewhere, Thomas Tuchel had his hands full trying to assert his authority over bench-hater Kylian Mbappe, while Paris Saint-Germain's other mega star, Neymar, fell afoul of a rainbow-flick-averse referee.

Plus, the curious case of the player who was sent off twice in one game.  

